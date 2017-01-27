(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SCAT drill aboard USS Green Bay [Image 2 of 3]

    SCAT drill aboard USS Green Bay

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Williamson 

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 27, 2017) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Andy Choi, from Chicago, loads an M240B machine gun aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a small caliber action team (SCAT) drill. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 23:22
    Photo ID: 3129396
    VIRIN: 170127-N-JH293-027
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 930.74 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Wisconsin
    Water
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Ocean
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Forward Deployed
    Packers
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    CTF 76
    Green Bay
    BHR
    DVIDS Email Import
    USS-GB

