SCAT drill aboard USS Green Bay

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 27, 2017) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Andy Choi, from Chicago, loads an M240B machine gun aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a small caliber action team (SCAT) drill. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

