Behind the scenes: 961st AACS teaches students their mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wade Wamble, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron communications systems operator, teaches Ryukyu Middle School students about his job onboard an E-3 Sentry, Jan. 27, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 961st AACS is a combat-ready E-3 Sentry squadron providing airborne command and control, long-range surveillance, detection, and identification information for commanders in support of U.S. goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

