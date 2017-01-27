U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wade Wamble, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron communications systems operator, teaches Ryukyu Middle School students about his job onboard an E-3 Sentry, Jan. 27, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 961st AACS is a combat-ready E-3 Sentry squadron providing airborne command and control, long-range surveillance, detection, and identification information for commanders in support of U.S. goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 20:51
|Photo ID:
|3129352
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-ZC102-2084
|Resolution:
|6465x4620
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Behind the scenes: 961st AACS teaches students their mission [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT