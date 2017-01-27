U.S. Air Force Capt. Jordan Aper, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System pilot, gives Ryukyu Middle School students a tour of an E-3 cockpit Jan. 27, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The E-3 Sentry has a rotating radar that has a range of more than 250 miles, providing early warning and detection for missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 20:51
|Photo ID:
|3129349
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-ZC102-2079
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|10.02 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Behind the scenes: 961st AACS teaches students their mission [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
