U.S. Air Force Capt. Jordan Aper, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System pilot, gives Ryukyu Middle School students a tour of an E-3 cockpit Jan. 27, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The E-3 Sentry has a rotating radar that has a range of more than 250 miles, providing early warning and detection for missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 20:51 Photo ID: 3129349 VIRIN: 170127-F-ZC102-2079 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 10.02 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Behind the scenes: 961st AACS teaches students their mission [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.