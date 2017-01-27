(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the scenes: 961st AACS teaches students their mission

    Behind the scenes: 961st AACS teaches students their mission

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jordan Aper, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System pilot, gives Ryukyu Middle School students a tour of an E-3 cockpit Jan. 27, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The E-3 Sentry has a rotating radar that has a range of more than 250 miles, providing early warning and detection for missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the scenes: 961st AACS teaches students their mission [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

