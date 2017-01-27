Behind the scenes: 961st AACS teaches students their mission

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kyle Anderson, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron commander, teaches Ryukyu Middle School students and chaperones about the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System Jan. 27, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 961st’s AWACS provide command and control for the Pacific Theater, management of theater forces, and early warning of enemy actions during joint, allied, and coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

