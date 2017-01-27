Behind the scenes: 961st AACS teaches students their mission

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stephen Watkins, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron flight chief, answers questions for Ryukyu Middle School students during their tour of the 961st AACS, Jan. 27, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 961st AACS is composed of squadron aviation resource managers, intelligence officers, ground support, mission crew, flight deck and technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

