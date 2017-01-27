Skylie Carreno, Ryukyu Middle School student, tries on an oxygen mask onboard an E-3 Sentry Jan. 27, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Ryukyu Middle School students were invited to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron Squad to learn about their mission on Kadena Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP This work, Behind the scenes: 961st AACS teaches students their mission [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.