U.S. Army Paratroopers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division move a simulated casualty to a helicopter-landing zone during a force provider drill at Camp Swift, Makhmour, Iraq, on Jan. 22, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd ABN DIV advise and assist Iraqi security forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 05:27 Photo ID: 3129078 VIRIN: 170122-A-DA653-192 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 691.73 KB Location: IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Simulated Casualty Training [Image 1 of 4], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.