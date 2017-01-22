(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Simulated Casualty Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Simulated Casualty Training

    IRAQ

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Ryan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division inserts an IV in a simulated casualty during a force provider drill at Camp Swift, Makhmour, Iraq, on Jan. 22, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd ABN DIV advise and assist Iraqi security forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 05:28
    Photo ID: 3129077
    VIRIN: 170122-A-DA653-114
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Simulated Casualty Training [Image 1 of 4], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Iraq
    training
    Casevac
    Ian Ryan
    Makhmour
    173rd cavalry airborne reconnaissance squadron

