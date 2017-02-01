(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPMAGTF Marines train with Jordanian Marines

    JORDAN

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command work with riflemen of the 77th Jordanian Marine Battalion in Jordan, Jan. 2, 2017. The U.S. Marines and the Jordan Armed Forces service members conducted night optics familiarization. The Jordanian Marines and SPMAGTF have an enduring relationship built on mutual interests.

    USCENTCOM
    Jordan Armed Forces
    SPMAGTFCRCC
    night optics
    77th Jordanian Marine Battalion

