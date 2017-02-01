U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command work with riflemen of the 77th Jordanian Marine Battalion in Jordan, Jan. 2, 2017. The U.S. Marines and the Jordan Armed Forces service members conducted night optics familiarization. The Jordanian Marines and SPMAGTF have an enduring relationship built on mutual interests.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 02:28
|Photo ID:
|3129042
|VIRIN:
|170102-M-VA277-002
|Resolution:
|5248x3499
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF Marines train with Jordanian Marines, by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT