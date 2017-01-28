(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Toast to the New Year [Image 7 of 17]

    Toast to the New Year

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, hosts a Toast to the New Year reception on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 28, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 01:03
    Photo ID: 3129025
    VIRIN: 170128-M-ZD670-011
    Resolution: 4427x3542
    Size: 398.99 KB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Toast to the New Year [Image 1 of 17], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Pendleton
    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea
    ZD670
    Toast to the New Year
    LCpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan

