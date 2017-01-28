Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 01:08 Photo ID: 3129003 VIRIN: 170128-M-OQ594-130 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.28 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Toast to the New Year [Image 1 of 15], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.