170126-N-RC734-168
PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) - Gunnery Sgt. Tim Tran, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), trains Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 how to secure heavy equipment to the deck using gripes. San Diego and Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1 participated in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) load exercise (LOADEX) at Naval Base Ventura County to provide familiarization and training for amphibious landing operations to prepare in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 22:03
|Photo ID:
|3128969
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-RC734-168
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|686.64 KB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training, by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT