USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) - Seaman Recruit Jancarlo Sanmartin, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), trains Equipment Operator Constructionman Marcus Johnson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, how to secure heavy equipment to the deck using gripes. San Diego and Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1 participated in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) load exercise (LOADEX) at Naval Base Ventura County to provide familiarization and training for amphibious landing operations to prepare in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/RELEASED)

