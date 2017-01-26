170126-N-RC734-012

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) - Humvees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, are lined up on the pier to be driven aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). San Diego and Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1 participated in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) load exercise (LOADEX) at Naval Base Ventura County to provide familiarization and training for amphibious landing operations to prepare in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 21:55 Photo ID: 3128965 VIRIN: 170126-N-RC734-012 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 640.15 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.