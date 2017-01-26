(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training [Image 2 of 3]

    USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Buliavac 

    USS SAN DIEGO (LPD 22)

    170126-N-RC734-012
    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) - Humvees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, are lined up on the pier to be driven aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). San Diego and Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1 participated in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) load exercise (LOADEX) at Naval Base Ventura County to provide familiarization and training for amphibious landing operations to prepare in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 21:55
    Photo ID: 3128965
    VIRIN: 170126-N-RC734-012
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 640.15 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training
    USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training
    USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Port Hueneme
    NMCB 4
    USS San Diego
    LPD 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT