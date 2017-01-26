170126-N-RC734-183

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) - Sailors assigned to deck department aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) train Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 how to secure heavy equipment to the deck using gripes. San Diego and Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1 participated in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) load exercise (LOADEX) at Naval Base Ventura County to provide familiarization and training for amphibious landing operations to prepare in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 21:55 Photo ID: 3128964 VIRIN: 170126-N-RC734-183 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 687.99 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.