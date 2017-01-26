(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training [Image 3 of 3]

    USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Buliavac 

    USS SAN DIEGO (LPD 22)

    170126-N-RC734-183
    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) - Sailors assigned to deck department aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) train Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 how to secure heavy equipment to the deck using gripes. San Diego and Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1 participated in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) load exercise (LOADEX) at Naval Base Ventura County to provide familiarization and training for amphibious landing operations to prepare in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 21:55
    Photo ID: 3128964
    VIRIN: 170126-N-RC734-183
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Port Hueneme
    NMCB 4
    USS San Diego
    LPD 22

