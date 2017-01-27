A bugler prepares to play in front of the at the 37th annual Blackthorn memorial ceremony in St. Petersburg, Florida, Friday, Jan. 27, 2016. The Blackthorn sank after colliding with a tanker in the Tampa Bay and 23 crew members perished. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 21:33 Photo ID: 3128963 VIRIN: 170127-G-RD093-1025 Resolution: 2500x1668 Size: 2.94 MB Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th annual Blackthorn memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.