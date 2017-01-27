(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    37th annual Blackthorn memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    37th annual Blackthorn memorial ceremony

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    A bugler prepares to play in front of the at the 37th annual Blackthorn memorial ceremony in St. Petersburg, Florida, Friday, Jan. 27, 2016. The Blackthorn sank after colliding with a tanker in the Tampa Bay and 23 crew members perished. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)

    This work, 37th annual Blackthorn memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ceremony
    memorial
    Blackthorn
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Tampa

