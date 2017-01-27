A bugler prepares to play in front of the at the 37th annual Blackthorn memorial ceremony in St. Petersburg, Florida, Friday, Jan. 27, 2016. The Blackthorn sank after colliding with a tanker in the Tampa Bay and 23 crew members perished. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)
