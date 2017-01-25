(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HSM-78 Performs Flight Quarters aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) [Image 2 of 12]

    HSM-78 Performs Flight Quarters aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Adams 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    170126-N-RM689-145
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2017) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 perform pre-flight checks on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during flight quarters. Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

