PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2017) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 remove the chains from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during flight quarters. Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)
|01.25.2017
|01.29.2017 00:24
|3128927
|170126-N-RM689-062
|5390x3433
|893.86 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
|0
This work, HSM-78 Performs Flight Quarters aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) [Image 1 of 12], by PO3 Kelsey Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
