U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dutton, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat photojournalist, and Larry E. Reid Jr.,1st Combat Camera Squadron combat photojournalist, perform Movement Over Urban Terrain training during Exercise Scorpion Lens at Ft. Jackson, SC, Jan. 27, 2017. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Ability To Survive and Operate training exercise mandated by Air Force Combat Camera job qualification standards. The exercise’s purpose is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel. Individuals are instructed in the areas of combat tactics, combat photograph, and videography documentation techniques on procedures inherent to support combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 17:53
|Photo ID:
|3128759
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-XD880-0243
|Resolution:
|4154x2665
|Size:
|13.96 MB
|Location:
|MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Scorpion Lens 2017 [Image 1 of 38], by TSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
