Scorpion Lens 2017

U.S. Air Force 1st Combat Cameramen perform Movement Over Urban Terrain training during Exercise Scorpion Lens at Ft. Jackson, SC, Jan. 27, 2017. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Ability To Survive and Operate training exercise mandated by Air Force Combat Camera job qualification standards. Held at the United States Army Training Center Fort Jackson, S. C., and the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, S.C. the exercise’s purpose is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel. Individuals are instructed in the areas of combat tactics, photography, videography and on procedures inherent to support combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

