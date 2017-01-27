(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Scorpion Lens 2017 [Image 5 of 38]

    Scorpion Lens 2017

    MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force 1st Combat Cameramen set up for Movement Over Urban Terrain training during Exercise Scorpion Lens at Ft. Jackson, SC, Jan. 27, 2017. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Ability To Survive and Operate training exercise mandated by Air Force Combat Camera job qualification standards. Held at the United States Army Training Center Fort Jackson, S. C., and the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, S.C. the exercise’s purpose is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel. Individuals are instructed in the areas of combat tactics, photography, videography and on procedures inherent to support combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 17:53
    Photo ID: 3128752
    VIRIN: 170127-F-XD880-0167
    Resolution: 4618x2949
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scorpion Lens 2017 [Image 1 of 38], by TSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

