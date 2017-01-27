Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadron participate in urban operations training during Exercise Scorpion Lens 2017 at McCrady Training Center, S.C., Jan. 27, 2017. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Ability To Survive and Operate training exercise mandated by Air Force Combat Camera job qualification standards. Held at the United States Army Training Center Fort Jackson, S. C., and the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, S.C. the exercise’s purpose is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel. Individuals are instructed in the areas of combat tactics, photography, videography and on procedures inherent to support combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Reel)

