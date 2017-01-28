(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day (clean up) in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 2 of 8]

    Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day (clean up) in Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Rachel Larue 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Volunteers clean-up wreaths during Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 28, 2017, in Arlington, Va. In mid-December, volunteers with WAA placed a wreath on each gravesite in the cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 10:29
    Photo ID: 3128559
    VIRIN: 170128-A-DR853-313
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day (clean up) in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 8], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

