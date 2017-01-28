Volunteers clean-up wreaths during Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 28, 2017, in Arlington, Va. In mid-December, volunteers with WAA placed a wreath on each gravesite in the cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 10:29 Photo ID: 3128557 VIRIN: 170128-A-DR853-302 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.35 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day (clean up) in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 8], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.