Volunteers clean-up wreaths during Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 28, 2017, in Arlington, Va. In mid-December, volunteers with WAA placed a wreath on each gravesite in the cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)
This work, Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day (clean up) in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 8], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
