Karen Durham-Aguilera, left, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and Katharine Kelley, right, superintendent, Arlington National Cemetery, pick up wreaths during Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day at ANC, Jan 28, 2017, in Arlington, Va. In mid-December, volunteers with WAA placed a wreath on each gravesite in the cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 10:28
|Photo ID:
|3128548
|VIRIN:
|170128-A-DR853-216
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day (clean up) in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 8], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT