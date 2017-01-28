Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day (clean up) in Arlington National Cemetery

Karen Durham-Aguilera, left, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries, and Katharine Kelley, right, superintendent, Arlington National Cemetery, pick up wreaths during Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Retirement Day at ANC, Jan 28, 2017, in Arlington, Va. In mid-December, volunteers with WAA placed a wreath on each gravesite in the cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

