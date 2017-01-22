(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers Compete Withe Professional Team [Image 4 of 7]

    Soldiers Compete Withe Professional Team

    KOSOVO

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Soldiers assigned to KFOR Multinational Battle Group-East play several volleyball games alongside the 19-and-Under Kosovo Women’s Volleyball Team on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 22. The tournament gave Kosovo Force - KFOR Soldiers the opportunity to interact with the local community and test their skills against a professional team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 10:42
    Photo ID: 3128537
    VIRIN: 170122-A-YS961-735
    Resolution: 2890x4335
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Compete Withe Professional Team [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Smells Like Team Spirit
    Soldiers Compete Withe Professional Team
    Professional Women's Team Competes with Soldiers
    Soldiers Compete Withe Professional Team
    Soldiers Compete With Professional Team
    Soldiers Compete With Professional Team
    Soldiers Test Their Skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    compete
    sports
    volleyball
    team
    kfor
    bondsteel
    mwr
    fitness
    women
    Kosovo
    pt
    army
    deployment
    kfor 22
    s volley ball league

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT