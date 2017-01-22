Soldiers assigned to KFOR Multinational Battle Group-East play several volleyball games alongside the 19-and-Under Kosovo Women’s Volleyball Team on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 22. The tournament gave Kosovo Force Soldiers the opportunity to interact with the local community and test their skills against a professional team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 10:42
|Photo ID:
|3128529
|VIRIN:
|170122-A-YS961-591
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|11.13 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Test Their Skills [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
