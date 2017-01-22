Soldiers assigned to KFOR Multinational Battle Group-East play several volleyball games alongside the 19-and-Under Kosovo Women’s Volleyball Team on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 22. The tournament gave Kosovo Force Soldiers the opportunity to interact with the local community and test their skills against a professional team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 10:42 Photo ID: 3128529 VIRIN: 170122-A-YS961-591 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 11.13 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Test Their Skills [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.