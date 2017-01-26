(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Explosive Experts Train in Kosovo [Image 1 of 4]

    Explosive Experts Train in Kosovo

    KOSOVO

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Staff Sgt. Brian Miller, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, enters a darkened room filled with simulated traps and dummy improvised explosive devices on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 26. The EOD team conducts this type of training to better prepare their Soldiers in the event of an actual threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 10:09
    Photo ID: 3128499
    VIRIN: 170126-A-YS961-913
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: ZZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Experts Train in Kosovo [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

