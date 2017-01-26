Explosive Experts Train in Kosovo

Staff Sgt. Brian Miller, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, enters a darkened room filled with simulated traps and dummy improvised explosive devices on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 26. The EOD team conducts this type of training to better prepare their Soldiers in the event of an actual threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

