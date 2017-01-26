Staff Sgt. Brian Miller, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, examines material which could potentially be used in the creation of an improvised explosive device during a training exercise on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 26. Miller was evaluated on his ability to utilize EOD tools and techniques to combat simulated IEDs. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 10:09
|Photo ID:
|3128484
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-YS961-822
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Explosives Experts Train on Bondsteel [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
