Explosives Experts Train on Bondsteel

Staff Sgt. Brian Miller, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, examines material which could potentially be used in the creation of an improvised explosive device during a training exercise on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 26. Miller was evaluated on his ability to utilize EOD tools and techniques to combat simulated IEDs. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

