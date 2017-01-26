EOD Problem

Staff Sgt. Brian Miller, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, adjusts his equipment in a darkened room filled with simulated traps and dummy improvised explosive devices during an evaluated training exercise on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 26. Miller was evaluated on his ability to utilize EOD tools and techniques to disarm simulated IEDs. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

