Blood transshipment Airmen: The veins of the AOR

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Celina Garcia, a medical logistics technician with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group blood transshipment center, drives a 10K forklift in order to move a pallet of blood units at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 27, 2017. A selection of Airmen within the blood transshipment center achieve certification to operate material handling equipment in order to expedite the shipping of blood units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA