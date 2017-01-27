Blood transshipment Airmen: The veins of the AOR

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Celina Garcia, a medical logistics technician, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dean Blackmore, a medical laboratory technician, both with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group blood transshipment center, untangle cargo straps to secure blood shipping containers onto a pallet at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 27, 2017. These Airmen operate the only blood transshipment center for the entire Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

