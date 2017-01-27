(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blood transshipment Airmen: The veins of the AOR [Image 3 of 6]

    Blood transshipment Airmen: The veins of the AOR

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Celina Garcia, a medical logistics technician, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dean Blackmore, a medical laboratory technician, both with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group blood transshipment center, reinforce blood shipping containers at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 27, 2017. These Airmen operate the only blood transshipment center for the entire Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 05:37
    Photo ID: 3128415
    VIRIN: 170127-F-SB162-0027
    Resolution: 4480x2840
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood transshipment Airmen: The veins of the AOR [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Qatar
    Department of Defense
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Southwest Asia
    Al Udeid
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379th
    AF.mil
    Grand Slam Wing
    Operation Inherent Resolve

