Blood transshipment Airmen: The veins of the AOR

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dean Blackmore, a medical laboratory technician with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group blood transshipment center, scans blood units at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 27, 2017. Every time the Airmen handle these blood units, they are up against the clock because of the strict temperature guidelines used to keep the units viable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
