Blood transshipment Airmen: The veins of the AOR

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Celina Garcia, a medical logistics technician, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dean Blackmore, a medical laboratory technician, both with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group blood transshipment center, select blood units for shipment at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 27, 2017. These Airmen operate primarily at night due to the strict temperature regulations in place to keep blood units viable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

