U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Celina Garcia, a medical logistics technician, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dean Blackmore, a medical laboratory technician, both with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group blood transshipment center, select blood units for shipment at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 27, 2017. These Airmen operate primarily at night due to the strict temperature regulations in place to keep blood units viable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 05:37
|Photo ID:
|3128412
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-SB162-0018
|Resolution:
|2076x2611
|Size:
|3.4 MB
Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blood transshipment Airmen: The veins of the AOR [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
