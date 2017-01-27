Blood shipping containers wait as Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group blood transshipment center scan blood units to pack into the crates at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 27, 2017. In one night, blood transshipment center Airmen will handle 30 to 300 blood units depending on mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 05:37
|Photo ID:
|3128410
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-SB162-0017
|Resolution:
|4736x3032
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blood transshipment Airmen: The veins of the AOR [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT