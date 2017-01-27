Blood transshipment Airmen: The veins of the AOR

Blood shipping containers wait as Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group blood transshipment center scan blood units to pack into the crates at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 27, 2017. In one night, blood transshipment center Airmen will handle 30 to 300 blood units depending on mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

