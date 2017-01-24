(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Biometric Scan [Image 1 of 10]

    Biometric Scan

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    SFC Nichols Turner, 1st Battalion 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss Texas bio-metrically scans a resident during a supply delivery to Parwan Province, Afghanistan. Transfer of authority from Task Force Tiger to Task Force Spartan will occur in the coming months.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 03:16
    Photo ID: 3128362
    VIRIN: 170128-A-UZ536-010
    Resolution: 2807x3324
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: AF
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biometric Scan [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Biometric Scan
    Czech Republic Army hand out supplies
    Partnership Food Delivery
    Czech Sniper Pulls Security
    Task Force Tiger works with Afghan National Army to provide for the people of Parwan Province
    Task Force Tiger works with Afghan National Army to provide for the people of Parwan Province
    Task Force Tiger works with Afghan National Army to provide for the people of Parwan Province
    Task Force Tiger works with Afghan National Army to provide for the people of Parwan Province
    Task Force Tiger works with Afghan National Army to provide for the people of Parwan Province
    Task Force Tiger works with Afghan National Army to provide for the people of Parwan Province

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bagram
    USFOR-A
    1AD
    1st Armored Division
    Afghanistan
    Parwan
    Task Force Tiger
    1-36 Infantry Regiment
    Resolute Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT