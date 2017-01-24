1st Lt. Oldrich Hofirek, Czech Republic Army, hands a bag of rice to a Parwan Province, Afghanistan resident.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 03:17
|Photo ID:
|3128355
|VIRIN:
|170128-A-UZ536-009
|Resolution:
|2593x2950
|Size:
|859.6 KB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Czech Republic Army hand out supplies [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
