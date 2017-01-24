(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Partnership Food Delivery [Image 3 of 10]

    Partnership Food Delivery

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    Colonel Aluzai Ahmadi, OCCP Commander, hands a bag of rice to give to a Parwan Province, Afghanistan resident.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 03:18
    Photo ID: 3128353
    VIRIN: 170128-A-UZ536-007
    Resolution: 2684x2600
    Size: 930.36 KB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnership Food Delivery [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bagram
    USFOR-A
    1AD
    1st Armored Division
    Afghanistan
    Parwan
    Task Force Tiger
    1-36 Infantry Regiment
    Resolute Support

