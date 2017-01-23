An Afghan National Army soldier searches people receiving supplies in Parwan Province, Afghanistan during a humanitarian aid mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 03:17
|Photo ID:
|3128346
|VIRIN:
|170128-A-UZ536-005
|Resolution:
|2065x2350
|Size:
|573.49 KB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Tiger works with Afghan National Army to provide for the people of Parwan Province [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
