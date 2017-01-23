Sgt 1st Class Nichols Turner and Capt. Jonathan Shaw both from 1st Battalion 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss Texas pull security and discuss the transfer of authority from Task Force Tiger to Task Force Spartan during a supply delivery to the people of Parwan Province, Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 03:19
|Photo ID:
|3128343
|VIRIN:
|170128-A-UZ536-004
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Tiger works with Afghan National Army to provide for the people of Parwan Province [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
