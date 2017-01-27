(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CWO Frederick Mann funeral [Image 2 of 2]

    CWO Frederick Mann funeral

    SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A Ceremonial Honor Guardsman places a neatly folded American flag next to Chief Warrant Officer Frederick D. Mann's ashes as they wait to be buried as Coast Guardsman, friends and family honor his 98 years of life and 31 years of military service during a funeral in San Benito, Texas, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Mann was awarded the Silver Star Medal during World War II for heroic actions. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Hernandez.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 22:15
    Photo ID: 3127981
    VIRIN: 170127-G-G0108-1041
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: SAN BENITO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWO Frederick Mann funeral [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard honors fallen hero during memorial in Texas

