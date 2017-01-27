CWO Frederick Mann funeral

A Ceremonial Honor Guardsman places a neatly folded American flag next to Chief Warrant Officer Frederick D. Mann's ashes as they wait to be buried as Coast Guardsman, friends and family honor his 98 years of life and 31 years of military service during a funeral in San Benito, Texas, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Mann was awarded the Silver Star Medal during World War II for heroic actions. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Hernandez.

