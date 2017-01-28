(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Miss World Guam Greets USS Topeka Sailors During Homecoming Jan. 28

    Miss World Guam Greets USS Topeka Sailors During Homecoming Jan. 28

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    170128-N-JN506-211 APRA HARBOR, Guam (JAN 28, 2017) – Miss World Guam Phoebe Palisoc greets Sailors on the pier during the homecoming celebration for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754). Topeka is returning to homeport following a two-month forward operating period to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

    This work, Miss World Guam Greets USS Topeka Sailors During Homecoming Jan. 28 [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

