Miss World Guam Greets USS Topeka Sailors During Homecoming Jan. 28

170128-N-JN506-211 APRA HARBOR, Guam (JAN 28, 2017) – Miss World Guam Phoebe Palisoc greets Sailors on the pier during the homecoming celebration for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754). Topeka is returning to homeport following a two-month forward operating period to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

