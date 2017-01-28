(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Topeka Sailor Receives First Hug from his Sons Jan. 28 [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Topeka Sailor Receives First Hug from his Sons Jan. 28

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    170128-N-JN506-208 APRA HARBOR, Guam (JAN 28, 2017) – Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Jeffrey Pass receives the first hug from his sons Rory and Liam during a homecoming celebration for Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754). Topeka, one of four forward-deployed submarines homeported in Apra Harbor, returned to Guam Jan. 28 following a two-month forward operating period to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Topeka Sailor Receives First Hug from his Sons Jan. 28 [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    homecoming
    Guam
    Submarine
    Topeka
    Fast attack
    CSS-15
    COMSUBRON 15
    Commander Submarine Squadron 15

