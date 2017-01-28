170128-N-JN506-201 APRA HARBOR, Guam (JAN 28, 2017) – Sailors send heaving lines to the pier during a sea and anchor detail for the homecoming of Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754). Topeka, one of four forward-deployed submarines homeported in Apra Harbor, returned to Guam Jan. 28 following a two-month forward operating period to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 22:21
|Photo ID:
|3127974
|VIRIN:
|170128-N-JN506-201
|Resolution:
|4000x6016
|Size:
|8.65 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors from USS Topeka Send Heaving Lines to the Pier Jan. 28 [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
