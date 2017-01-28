Sailors from USS Topeka Send Heaving Lines to the Pier Jan. 28

170128-N-JN506-201 APRA HARBOR, Guam (JAN 28, 2017) – Sailors send heaving lines to the pier during a sea and anchor detail for the homecoming of Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754). Topeka, one of four forward-deployed submarines homeported in Apra Harbor, returned to Guam Jan. 28 following a two-month forward operating period to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

