170128-N-JN506-178 APRA HARBOR, Guam (JAN 28, 2017) – Friends and family cheer as Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) pulls in to Apra Harbor Jan 28. Topeka is returning to homeport following a two-month forward operating period to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 22:21
|Photo ID:
|3127971
|VIRIN:
|170128-N-JN506-178
|Resolution:
|4000x6016
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Family Holds 'Welcome Home' Sign for Sailor During USS Topeka Homecoming Jan. 28 [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
