    RHC-P and UK Ministry of Defense leaders conduct gift exchange

    RHC-P and UK Ministry of Defense leaders conduct gift exchange

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Ana Allen 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    HONOLULU, Hawaii -- (Jan. 25, 2017) Regional Health Command-Pacific Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Bertram Providence looks on as United Kingdom Ministry of Defense senior leader, the Director of Medical Policy, Operations and Capability, British Maj. Gen. Martin Bricknell presents him with a series of journals from the Royal Army Medical Corps and the Ministry of Defense. The exchange followed a global health engagement focused on how RHC-P and United Kingdom military medical assets have engaged the Vietnam Ministry of Defense through subject matter exchanges in the past and also projected upcoming endeavors to support the Southeast Asian country in its deployment of a level 2 hospital to South Sudan in 2018.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RHC-P and UK Ministry of Defense leaders conduct gift exchange [Image 1 of 4], by Ana Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

