RHC-P and UK Ministry of Defense leaders conduct gift exchange

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- (Jan. 25, 2017) Regional Health Command-Pacific Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Bertram Providence conducts an official gift exchange with United Kingdom Ministry of Defense senior leader, the Director of Medical Policy, Operations and Capability, British Maj. Gen. Martin Bricknell. The exchange followed a global health engagement focused on how RHC-P and United Kingdom military medical assets have engaged the Vietnam Ministry of Defense through subject matter exchanges in the past and also projected upcoming endeavors to support the Southeast Asian country in its deployment of a level 2 hospital to South Sudan in 2018.

