RHC-P conducts bi-lateral engagement with United Kingdom

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- (Jan. 25, 2017) Regional Health Command-Pacific Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Bertram Providence, along with other RHC-P and United States Army Pacific key leaders, provided a command briefing and engaged in discussions with United Kingdom Ministry of Defense senior leader, the Director of Medical Policy, Operations and Capability, British Maj. Gen. Martin Bricknell, along with Medical Operations Staff Officer, British Lt. Col. Helen Smyth. The global health engagement also focused on how RHC-P and United Kingdom military medical assets have engaged the Vietnam Ministry of Defense through subject matter exchanges in the past and also projected upcoming endeavors to support the Southeast Asian country in its deployment of a level 2 hospital to South Sudan in 2018.

